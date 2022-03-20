Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ellen Christine Reed
1992 - 2022
BORN
1992
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Clayton High School
FUNERAL HOME
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
2135 Chouteau Ave
Saint Louis, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Prayer Service
Mar, 26 2022
10:00a.m.
St. Margaret of Scotland Parish
Send Flowers

Reed, Ellen Christine

Died March 8, 2022, at age 29. Born October 26, 1992, Ellie lived in south St. Louis most of her life. She attended St. Margaret of Scotland School for years and graduated from Clayton High School in 2011. She also attended Mizzou, where she studied health sciences. Ellie loved traveling, camping, animals and her dear family and friends. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her parents, Jane Henderson Reed and Donald Reed; her dear brother, Daniel, her half-brother, Jeffrey Reed; loving aunts Barbara (Doug) Carr and Diane Reed Wilson; uncles Richard Henderson and Steve (Susan) Jackley; and many cousins.

Services: A prayer service will be at 10 a.m. March 26, 2022, at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, 3854 Flad Ave., St. Louis, Mo. 63110.

Memorial donations can be made to The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or to St. Margaret of Scotland School. More details at stlouiscremation.com.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Prayer Service
10:00a.m.
St. Margaret of Scotland Parish
3854 Flad Ave., St. Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.