Reed, Ellen Christine

Died March 8, 2022, at age 29. Born October 26, 1992, Ellie lived in south St. Louis most of her life. She attended St. Margaret of Scotland School for years and graduated from Clayton High School in 2011. She also attended Mizzou, where she studied health sciences. Ellie loved traveling, camping, animals and her dear family and friends. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her parents, Jane Henderson Reed and Donald Reed; her dear brother, Daniel, her half-brother, Jeffrey Reed; loving aunts Barbara (Doug) Carr and Diane Reed Wilson; uncles Richard Henderson and Steve (Susan) Jackley; and many cousins.

Services: A prayer service will be at 10 a.m. March 26, 2022, at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, 3854 Flad Ave., St. Louis, Mo. 63110.

Memorial donations can be made to The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or to St. Margaret of Scotland School. More details at stlouiscremation.com.