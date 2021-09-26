Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ellis Grant Huskey
FUNERAL HOME
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
Saint Louis, MO

Huskey, Ellis Grant

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, on the 19th day of September 2021, at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Dianne; cherished father of Richard (Jocelyn), Lynn (Scott) Antle, and Jeff (Andrea); devoted grandfather of Susan Huskey, Ashleigh Huskey, Alexandra Antle, Noah Antle, Sabrina Antle, Jacob Huskey and Jenna Huskey; dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation, Wed., Sept. 29th from 4-8 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129). Funeral, Thurs., Sept. 30th, 10 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 9907 Sappington Rd. (63128). Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
30
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Lutheran Church of the Resurrection
9907 Sappington Rd., MO
Funeral services provided by:
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.