Armistead, Elma I.

(nee' Ferguson) passed away at the age of 100. Elma was the loving mother of Marianne Armistead Gleich and mother-in-law of Peter A. Gleich. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy B. Armistead. Elma was the daughter of Ella (Skaggs) and Harry Ferguson of Iberia, Missouri and had 10 brothers and sisters, including Lucille Tonkyn, Lorene Atwell, Mary Hammack, Harold, Orel, Ward, Audrey, Hunter, Wayne and Ellis Ferguson.

Elma was well admired for her intelligence, friendliness and love of reading and playing bridge.

Elma received her bachelor's degree in elementary education and her master's degree in general administration from Washington University followed by her doctorate in educational administration from Saint Louis University. Elma retired as Associate Superintendent of the Lindbergh School District after serving 41 years in various teaching and administrative positions. In 2002, she was honored by the Missouri Women's Council at the Capitol Rotunda in Jefferson City with an award for her contribution to the promotion of women in various fields and professions. Elma was well respected for all that she accomplished.

A special thank you to the caring staff at Mari de Villa Retirement Center.

Services: A private service is planned with a celebration of life to occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Eugene Field House Museum, 634 South Broadway, 63102. www.boppchapel.com