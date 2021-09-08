Menu
Elma I. Armistead
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Armistead, Elma I.

(nee' Ferguson) passed away at the age of 100. Elma was the loving mother of Marianne Armistead Gleich and mother-in-law of Peter A. Gleich. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy B. Armistead. Elma was the daughter of Ella (Skaggs) and Harry Ferguson of Iberia, Missouri and had 10 brothers and sisters, including Lucille Tonkyn, Lorene Atwell, Mary Hammack, Harold, Orel, Ward, Audrey, Hunter, Wayne and Ellis Ferguson.

Elma was well admired for her intelligence, friendliness and love of reading and playing bridge.

Elma received her bachelor's degree in elementary education and her master's degree in general administration from Washington University followed by her doctorate in educational administration from Saint Louis University. Elma retired as Associate Superintendent of the Lindbergh School District after serving 41 years in various teaching and administrative positions. In 2002, she was honored by the Missouri Women's Council at the Capitol Rotunda in Jefferson City with an award for her contribution to the promotion of women in various fields and professions. Elma was well respected for all that she accomplished.

A special thank you to the caring staff at Mari de Villa Retirement Center.

Services: A private service is planned with a celebration of life to occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Eugene Field House Museum, 634 South Broadway, 63102. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Mrs. Gleich, Mr. Gleich and all, Please know of our deepest prayerful sympathy on the passing of your Mom, Dr. Elma Armistead. We fondly remember her and you from our days at Lindbergh High School as well as the many yard work jobs we did! She was always friendly, kind, and interested in her many students from Lindbergh and elsewhere. Her unique leadership role in the District and Missouri education will fondly be remembered by many! Be assured of our remembrance of her and all of you at this sad time! Sincerely, "The Kaiser Kids" Max, Jr., Mary G. Thompson, Tom and Jim Kaiser
The "Kaiser Kids"
School
September 17, 2021
I was honored to have know dear Elma ! A spark of beauty.
Lois J Davis
Friend
September 10, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. She was an extraordinary woman. It doesn´t matter when, it is always difficult to lose a parent.
Cindy Fortuny (Jokerst) Lindbergh class 1979
School
September 10, 2021
I was saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Armistead, and her family and friends are in my thoughts and prayers. The video on the Bopp Chapel website is lovely; what a touching tribute to a multifaceted woman who lived her 100 years to the fullest!
Laura Davis, LHS Class of 1970
September 8, 2021
