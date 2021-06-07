Dunnegan, Elmer L.

Retired from Missouri Auto Club after 44 plus years. He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Nedra Dunnegan. A devoted family man, he will be greatly missed by wife Dorothy (nee Rose) Dunnegan, son Michael E. Dunnegan, daughter Susan (nee Dunnegan) Haertling. Son-in-law, Grandchildren and cousins. In lieu flowers, donations may be made to Marrow Mates.org. He was living in St Petersburg, Florida at time of death.

Services: Memorial services at Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 6315 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, Florida 33710, Saturday June 12th., 2021 at 11 a.m.