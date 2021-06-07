Menu
Elmer L. Dunnegan

Dunnegan, Elmer L.

Retired from Missouri Auto Club after 44 plus years. He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Nedra Dunnegan. A devoted family man, he will be greatly missed by wife Dorothy (nee Rose) Dunnegan, son Michael E. Dunnegan, daughter Susan (nee Dunnegan) Haertling. Son-in-law, Grandchildren and cousins. In lieu flowers, donations may be made to Marrow Mates.org. He was living in St Petersburg, Florida at time of death.

Services: Memorial services at Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 6315 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, Florida 33710, Saturday June 12th., 2021 at 11 a.m.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ
6315 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carole & Joe Nemeth
June 8, 2021
Dorothy, Susan, Michael and the rest of the Dunnigan family. My deepest condolences go out to you with the passing of Elmer. May GOD bless your family during this difficult time. I know Elmer is in heaven with the angels and no longer suffering and we will all be with him one day. All my Love, Todd Rutledge
Todd Rutledge
June 7, 2021
