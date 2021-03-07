Menu
Elmer Wallace Meyer
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
Saint Louis, MO

Meyer, Elmer Wallace

Meyer passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the age of 105. Beloved husband of 83 years of the late Ruth L. Meyer (nee Lenz); father of Richard (Sally) Meyer; loving grandfather of Karen (Robert) Lister and Kevin Meyer; great-grandfather of Nicholas, Brenden, and Amelia; amazing uncle to his nieces and nephew; preceded in death by his sisters, Marie, Hilda, Fern, and his baby brother, Harold.

Services: A Graveside Service will be held at Lakewood Park Cemetery at noon on Monday, March 8, 2021. ILO flowers, memorials to Central Institute for the Deaf or the St. Louis Zoo appreciated. Family served by Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Lakewood Park Cemetery
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
