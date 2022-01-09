Menu
Elsie E. Klutho
Klutho, Elsie E.

(nee Korba), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday January 7, 2022 at age 101.

Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Klutho; loving mother of Karen (Richard) Reimer, Janice (Richard) Work, Joyce (David) Wilper and Joanne Marie Klutho, who died in infancy; dear daughter of the late Joseph and Christine (nee Placek) Korba; dear sister of Helen Thompson of Belleville, IL and the late Henry and Charles Korba and Joseph Korba, who died in infancy; loving grandmother of Christopher Work, Julie (Kevin) Slivka, Steven (Jen) and William (Liz) Reimer and Laura Wilper; dear great-grandmother of 10; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Thank you to our heroes working at Bethesda Dilworth and to Dr. Mark Fogarty.

Services: Visitation at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (4980 Heege Rd., 63123), Tuesday January 11, 12 noon until funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations or Masses to St. John Paul II Catholic Church or Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. John Paul II Catholic Church
4980 Heege Rd., MO
Jan
11
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
St. John Paul II Catholic Church
4980 Heege Rd., MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Karen, So sorry to read about the loss of your mother. You and your family will be in our prayers.
Gerry and Mary Jane Wappelhorst
January 10, 2022
Kent, Prinze ,Potter families
January 10, 2022
My sincere sympathy to her family who were the corner-stone of her life .She was a a devout Catholic who was a role model for others to follow. Will miss you- especially wheeling around 3wk. She was a very humble and sweet lady who I enjoyed being with. Judy
Judy Catalana
Work
January 9, 2022
Our greatest sympathy to the family. Aunt Elsie was the best!
Charlene & John Crawford
Family
January 9, 2022
