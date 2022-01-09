Klutho, Elsie E.

(nee Korba), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday January 7, 2022 at age 101.

Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Klutho; loving mother of Karen (Richard) Reimer, Janice (Richard) Work, Joyce (David) Wilper and Joanne Marie Klutho, who died in infancy; dear daughter of the late Joseph and Christine (nee Placek) Korba; dear sister of Helen Thompson of Belleville, IL and the late Henry and Charles Korba and Joseph Korba, who died in infancy; loving grandmother of Christopher Work, Julie (Kevin) Slivka, Steven (Jen) and William (Liz) Reimer and Laura Wilper; dear great-grandmother of 10; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Thank you to our heroes working at Bethesda Dilworth and to Dr. Mark Fogarty.

Services: Visitation at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (4980 Heege Rd., 63123), Tuesday January 11, 12 noon until funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations or Masses to St. John Paul II Catholic Church or Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.