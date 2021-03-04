Woolverton, Elsie M.

91, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away February 26, 2021. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on January 23, 1930 to Giles and Mary Tatiana (Manning) McCoy.

She was preceded by her loving husband, Richard. She is survived by her daughters Janet (John) Strzelec, Patti (Jim) Agnew, Tina (Don) Baker, and Lisa (Gary) Smithe. She is further survived by eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Elsie loved to paint and share stories about her life, especially about her family.

Services: Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m.. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 , 2021 with the service following at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, Illinois.