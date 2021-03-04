Menu
Elsie M. Woolverton
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St.
Collinsville, IL

Woolverton, Elsie M.

91, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away February 26, 2021. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on January 23, 1930 to Giles and Mary Tatiana (Manning) McCoy.

She was preceded by her loving husband, Richard. She is survived by her daughters Janet (John) Strzelec, Patti (Jim) Agnew, Tina (Don) Baker, and Lisa (Gary) Smithe. She is further survived by eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Elsie loved to paint and share stories about her life, especially about her family.

Services: Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m.. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 , 2021 with the service following at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, Illinois.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St., Collinsville, IL
Mar
6
Service
5:00p.m.
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St., Collinsville, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Girls What a wonderful lady. I never saw her get mad at anyone and God knows she could have. Always was first class in book and I know the Lord has a new beautiful angel. So now we can for her guidance and help in tough times. Love the Knoxs´
Terry and Kathy Knox
March 6, 2021
So sorry to learn of Elsie´s death. She and Jerry were so nice with their visits with my mom, Irene. She had often spoke so fondly of them. I wish we were able to pay our respects in person but unfortunately we cannot. Please accept our condolences for your loss. Sue and John Schreiner
Sue Woolverton Schreiner
March 4, 2021
