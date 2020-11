Allred, Elvan C.

74, of St. Charles formerly of Wichita Falls, TX passed away Sunday November 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Terri Swanston, children LaVonda (Garry) McLemore, Scott (Prue) Allred and step-daughter Emily (Michael) Zander. Beloved grandfather, brother-in-law and dear friend to many. Elvan was a Navy veteran and served two tours in Vietnam.