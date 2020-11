Davis, Elvin Ralph, Jr.

71, of St Charles, MO, passed November 9, 2020. He was born to Elvin and Margaret Masterson Davis. Elvin is survived by his daughter, Christie; son, Noah; 7 grandchildren; sister, Janet; and step-mother, Beulah. Elvin served in the US Army, and retired from the IRS. Elvin was a beloved father and grandfather. Please visit www.newcomerstlouis.com