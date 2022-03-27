Schwarz, Emily Weber

91, (b. Jan. 18, 1931) entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on March 20, 2022, following complications from a stroke. A life-long St. Louisan, she was predeceased by her parents Louise and George Weber Jr. and brother George Weber III. She is survived by her sister Marilyn Griesedieck. Dear mother of Cynthia Fischer (Douglas) St. Louis; Frederick Kipp Schwarz Jr. "Kipp" (Janet, deceased) Wichita; and James Schwarz (Kerry Rodabaugh) Omaha. Dear grandmother of William Fischer (Megan), Kathryn Oetjens (Matthew), Frederick Kipp III "Trey," Benjamin, Kendall, and Thomas Schwarz. Dear great-grandmother of Adam and Emily Oetjens.

A 1949 graduate of John Burroughs, Emily excelled in French, athletics, and art. She graduated from Duke University in 1953 with a major in Economics and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She married Frederick Kipp Schwarz in 1954. She taught 4th grade at Wright and Reed Schools in Ladue from 1969 to1985.

Emily's faith and devotion to Christ shaped her life. After coming to faith, she studied at Covenant Seminary. A quintessential teacher, Emily opened her home for children's Bible clubs and taught Children's Sunday School. She was an active member of Brentwood Bible Church, Bethany Baptist Church, Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church, and Central Presbyterian Church. International students were dear to her heart. She volunteered with Memorial Presbyterian Church's Friday night dinners for international students (ISI) and often gave them rides and welcomed them to her home. She befriended and supported numerous overseas missionaries, especially in Hungary, India, and Honduras. Her faith in Christ and her sense of humor enabled her to flourish as a single parent, teacher, and servant of her Lord.

Emily reveled in the stories of her dogs' antics–one routinely jumped through glass windows, another stole golf balls at Bellerive Country Club, and a third carried her piggyback across the Meramec River. Her favorite season was summer during which she hosted many friends at her swimming pool. She loved gardening and knew the names of numerous flowers, trees, and birds, and was frequently consulted as to what was a weed and what wasn't. Moles were a grave nuisance, but they were no match for her. She woke early in the morning, observed movement in their runs, inserted a hose running on full blast after which the terrified mole headed for sunlight where she made quick work of it. She told most everyone that her secret was "waterboarding."

The family is grateful for her care at Dolan Homes Conway and Hope Hospice.

Services: Visitation 9 to 10 a.m., Funeral 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 23 at West Hills Community Church, 13250 S. Outer Forty Rd., Chesterfield, 63017. Burial to follow at Bellefontaine Cemetery. Memorials to The Micah Project, which provides education and housing to Honduran boys in high-risk situations, (2617C West Holcombe Blvd. #256; Houston, TX 77025) or Covenant Theological Seminary (12330 Conway Rd., St. Louis, MO 63141) would bless the endeavors that were close to her heart.

