Emma J. Wangler
FUNERAL HOME
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO

Wangler, Emma J.

Fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Emma Jean Wangler passed in her home in Creve Coeur at the age of 93. Emma is survived by her loving and doting husband of 73 years Joseph; her daughters Brenda (Rudy) Torricelli and Patti Sellers;

grandchildren Nick, Josh (Kaylee)

Arianne (Sam) and Catie (Mat) and great-grandchildren Savannah,

Evan, Jackson, Wyatt and Magnolia.

Services: Visitation Thursday, September 23, 5-8 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd (St. Ann). Mass Friday, September 24, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church, 3130 Parkwood Ln. Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD, Saint Ann, MO
Sep
24
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Church
3130 Parkwood Ln., MO
Joe, we did not hear of Jean's passing until today when we saw it in our bulletin. We were so sorry to see that Jean had passed away. Jim and I think about the many happy times we shared together with you and enjoyed your company. When thinking of you and Jean it always warms our hearts and reminds us of how blessed we were to count you among our special friends. We send you are deepest sympathy and prayers at this sad time in your life.
Jim and Joyce Chrismer
Friend
September 26, 2021
My deepest sympathy Brenda & Rudy and your Family on your Mother´s passing. Prayers for your Father & Sister.
Susan Layton
Other
September 22, 2021
