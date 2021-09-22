Wangler, Emma J.
Fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Emma Jean Wangler passed in her home in Creve Coeur at the age of 93. Emma is survived by her loving and doting husband of 73 years Joseph; her daughters Brenda (Rudy) Torricelli and Patti Sellers;
grandchildren Nick, Josh (Kaylee)
Arianne (Sam) and Catie (Mat) and great-grandchildren Savannah,
Evan, Jackson, Wyatt and Magnolia.
Services: Visitation Thursday, September 23, 5-8 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd (St. Ann). Mass Friday, September 24, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church, 3130 Parkwood Ln. Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery.