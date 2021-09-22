Joe, we did not hear of Jean's passing until today when we saw it in our bulletin. We were so sorry to see that Jean had passed away. Jim and I think about the many happy times we shared together with you and enjoyed your company. When thinking of you and Jean it always warms our hearts and reminds us of how blessed we were to count you among our special friends. We send you are deepest sympathy and prayers at this sad time in your life.

Jim and Joyce Chrismer Friend September 26, 2021