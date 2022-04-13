Hanick, Emmet Joseph

died peacefully on April 4, 2022. He is survived by three daughters, Cathy (Doug), Susan, and Teresa (John) and his grandchildren, Colin (Katie), Devin, Katie, Ali, and Max. He was proceeded in death by his parents Michael and Margaret, eight older siblings, and his wife of 56 years, Mae.

Services: Visitation Sat., April 30, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. followed by noon Mass at St. Raphael's. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either the Emmet J Hanick Scholarship at St. Louis University High or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Please see Kutis' website for further details.