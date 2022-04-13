Menu
Emmet Joseph Hanick
ABOUT
St Louis University High School

Hanick, Emmet Joseph

died peacefully on April 4, 2022. He is survived by three daughters, Cathy (Doug), Susan, and Teresa (John) and his grandchildren, Colin (Katie), Devin, Katie, Ali, and Max. He was proceeded in death by his parents Michael and Margaret, eight older siblings, and his wife of 56 years, Mae.

Services: Visitation Sat., April 30, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. followed by noon Mass at St. Raphael's. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either the Emmet J Hanick Scholarship at St. Louis University High or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Please see Kutis' website for further details.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
