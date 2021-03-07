Huff, Eric

Passed to the next life on February 23, 2021 after a long battle with ALS. Eric was born in Brisbane, Australia in 1939. Immigrated to America in 1947. He was proud to be a Navy Veteran.

The driving force in Eric's life was Bear Hunting, Deer and Turkey Hunting with a Flintlock .45 caliber. He entered many Mountain Men contests with his Flintlock winning most events. His Arrowhead collection was vast. He excelled as a painter and won many awards in art contests. Painting beautiful nature scenes and historical places.

Eric is survived by his brother John Huff; son Fred; grandsons Odin, and Tristan Huff; nephews Charlie, Douglas, Darron, and Johnny Huff; nieces Vicki, and Karen Huff; along with his cousins in Australia.

Service at Jefferson Barracks Monday March 8 at 10am.