Eric Huff
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021

Huff, Eric

Passed to the next life on February 23, 2021 after a long battle with ALS. Eric was born in Brisbane, Australia in 1939. Immigrated to America in 1947. He was proud to be a Navy Veteran.

The driving force in Eric's life was Bear Hunting, Deer and Turkey Hunting with a Flintlock .45 caliber. He entered many Mountain Men contests with his Flintlock winning most events. His Arrowhead collection was vast. He excelled as a painter and won many awards in art contests. Painting beautiful nature scenes and historical places.

Eric is survived by his brother John Huff; son Fred; grandsons Odin, and Tristan Huff; nephews Charlie, Douglas, Darron, and Johnny Huff; nieces Vicki, and Karen Huff; along with his cousins in Australia.

Service at Jefferson Barracks Monday March 8 at 10am.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Service
10:00a.m.
Jefferson Barracks
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Eric was our neighbor in Hunters Ridge before he moved to Oregon-we lost contact after he moved. We so enjoyed our times with him. So sorry for your loss.
Barb Powell
March 9, 2021
Eric was a great guy. I will treasure my memories of many great times with him.
Dennis Desmond
March 8, 2021
