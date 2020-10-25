Williams, Eric Sean, MD, FACC, FHRS

a cardiac electrophysiologist at Mercy Clinic Heart and Vascular, passed away on October 15, 2020. He was 44.

Eric was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He attended the prestigious Stuyvesant High School, and then matriculated at Cornell University, where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Applied and Engineering Physics. He graduated with honors from Harvard Medical School in 2004. An avid traveler, he spent two years conducting medical research and learning Spanish in Costa Rica during his time in medical school. He then trained at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) for his residency in internal medicine, serving an additional year as chief resident before moving to Duke University for his Cardiology fellowship and then University of Washington, Seattle, for his electrophysiology fellowship. Having more than 16 years of diverse experiences, especially in cardiology, he was a physician with an impeccable record and a deep commitment to every one of his patients. His family is proud of the work that he did and the countless hearts that he saved and touched.

A member of the Association of Black Cardiologists, Eric was devoted to helping and educating younger physicians. One of his good friends extols him best, 'As one of the very few Black electrophysiologists in the country, he was an inspiration to the next generation of aspiring young Black doctors across America.'

Eric was a big thinker, personally and professionally. He loved history, current affairs, and reading biographies. In addition to being a committed practicing physician, he published multiple influential articles that informed research, policy, and practice in patient care. Fluent in Spanish, he taught his daughter to read hundreds of books in both Spanish and English before she reached the age of six. He also served many Spanish-speaking patients. While respectful of the past, Eric always kept his eye toward the future. He loved learning. At the time of his death, he was pursuing a master's degree in bioinformatics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Eric's wife, Hedy, was his perfect match, his salsa dance partner. While he was quiet and calm, she was bold and expressive. He was so proud of Hedy's work in sociology and would enthusiastically share her research with friends and colleagues. He admired her intellect and her strength. He adored their daughter Zora; he loved taking her to the library, park, zoo, symphony, ballet, exploring the city, and anywhere she wanted to go. Eric was a percussionist in high school and was inspired by John Coltrane. He and Zora shared a love of music, spending many hours listening to music and singing together. She was the light of his life and the center of his world.

Eric is survived by his wife, Hedwig Eugenie Lee; his daughter, Zora Hart Williams; his mother, Joyce Travis Williams; and his sister, Allison Dawn Williams. He was predeceased by his father, Morris Bruce Williams, in 2019. He will be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for Eric's daughter through The Zora Williams Education Fund via https://www.gofundme.com/f/education-fund-for-zora-williams or checks can be made to:

The Zora Williams Education Fund c/o Lowenhaupt & Chasnoff, 10 S. Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63102

Services: Visitation will be held at The Lupton Chapel on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by a private funeral and interment.

