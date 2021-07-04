Menu
Eric Wilderman, 59, an avid motorcyclist, passed away on June 26th, 2021, doing what he loved most.

Eric is survived by his wife, Martha Wilderman, his father William Wilderman (Pat), his mother Sheila Mileszko, his sister, Erin Fensom (Kent), his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Eric was an executive for Mercury Mfg. for 45 years, enjoyed hunting, hiking and riding/driving anything with wheels. He had a big personality that attracted a large circle of friends. The best part of Eric was his quick wit, always the ringleader in fun mischief.

Services: A celebration of his life will be held at 6702 Keaton Corporate Parkway, Suite 101, O'Fallon, MO July 7, from 4-9 p.m.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
6702 Keaton Corporate Parkway, Suite 101
O'Fallon, MO
