Brawley, Erma Normay

Erma Brawley passed away peacefully on February 23, 2021, at the age of 95. She was surrounded by the love of many friends and family her final few months. Erma (aka Little Mimi) was born on March 31, 1925 in Hardage, Missouri. Erma developed old-fashioned values and a strong work ethic growing up in the

'country.' At age 15, she lost her mother and began her independent life journey leaving the Ozarks and headed to St. Louis in search of work. She worked at too many places to list in this cliff note version of her story, but she kept an 'I can do it' attitude her whole life working piece work during the war, as a Purchasing Agent at Old St. Luke's Hospital, or as a bank teller at Farmers State Bank in Ellington. In her late 70s, she and her granddaughter started a business, and Erma was still sewing until this past fall designing over 900 handbags known and loved by many as Little Mimi Handbags. In 1944, Erma married Jess Brawley Junior (predeceased 2000) and they had one child, Ronald (predeceased, 2011) and daughter-in-law, Carolyn (Loehrer) Brawley. She adored her grandchildren, Karen (John) Drexler, David (Kathleen) Brawley, Daniel (Anne) Brawley, her great-grandchildren Katie and Mitchell Drexler, Patrick, Maggie, Connor, and Will Brawley and her many nieces and nephews. Erma never felt rich in possessions but incredibly rich in family and friends. She was known for many things but most notably her gift of storytelling about her life. Her niece, Donna, has written a book about Erma's life, so her stories can continue to be shared. Many thanks to the wonderful caregivers and nurses at St. Luke's Hospice, and Compassionate Nursing Services, and to all of her friends at Bethesda Gardens. Donations in her memory can be made to her favorite charity: Whole Kids Outreach 16243 Highway 21, Ellington, MO 63638

Services: A private memorial service will be held at Polk Cemetery in April and a celebration of life will be held in May.