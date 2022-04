So sorry for your loss. Mr. Buschbacher was a great guy. I had a fond memory of taking my son to Ed's Halloween party. Mr. Buschbacher was there and we said, Hi. I told my son I've known him since he was my age. My son was surprised as was Mr. Buschbacher. He asked if I knew his (first) wife, and I replied I did and she was a great gal. At least they are together now.

Mike McDougell Friend June 23, 2021