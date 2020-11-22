Menu
Ernest J. "Ernie" Sciaroni

Sciaroni, Ernest J. "Ernie"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on

Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Anne Sciaroni (nee Cullen); loving father of Steve (Rita), Vincent (the late Peggy), Anthony, Annette (Tom) Sherwood, Andrew

(Theresa), Louis (Kim), John (Debbie), Jim (Ellen), Tina (Dan) Jost, Mary Lyn (Peter) Noeth and the late Ernie (survived by Cindy). Proud Grandfather of 37; and Great-Grandfather of 21; dearest brother of Joan Bartels, Jean Shaw, Janet Duckworth and the late Evelyn Pusateri; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Ernie was a proud member of the National Association of Letter Carriers and served in the Naval Reserves, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Services: A private 10 a.m. Mass will be held at St. Stephen Protomartyr on Friday, November 27, 2020. Mass will be livestreamed. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Stephen Catholic Church greatly appreciated, where Ernie worshiped for many years. A Kutis South County Chapel Service.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Stephen Protomartyr
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
