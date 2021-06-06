Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Estelle D. Flanakin
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

Flanakin, Estelle D.

(nee Boeving), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tues., June 1, 2021. Dear wife of the late Herman E. Flanakin; dear mother and mother-in-law of Carman (Ron) Diebold and the late Daniel C. Flanakin; dear grandmother of Anna (Steve) White, Caroline (Nick) Scharenberg and Shannon Flanakin; dear great-grandmother of Cecilia Estelle and Mallory Rose White and Sophia Grace Scharenberg; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mon., June 7 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Monica Church, 12140 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Tues., June 8 at 9:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or donations to charity of your choice appreciated.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO
Jun
8
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Monica Church
12140 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
Ron, Carmen, and Family: I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. Ron, I will miss asking about how "Mom" is doing. Please accept my sympathy and know that your family is in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless. Kathy
Kathy Fine
Friend
June 9, 2021
Dear Carman and Family,Gods comfort to Estelles beloved family and friends. I remember her as such a sweet and kind lady. Always so proud of all of you. I looked forward to Carman and Estelles joint appointments. You all were So Blessed to have each other.
Kathleen (Kathy) Toeniskoetter
Friend
June 9, 2021
Dear Carman and family, Your mom was a sweet, kind lady who always had a smile on her face and a pleasant hello. You are very blessed to have shared so many years of loving memories and companionship. Know how close you were and although it will be difficult without having her in your presence, know that she will never leave your heart and soul. I am blessed to have known her and thank her for her wonderful seamstress skills. God bless her soul.
Linda Ferrise
June 8, 2021
Dear Carmen and Family, Estelle always had a smile on her face and a kind word to say no matter what life brought her way. She loved each one of you. May you smile to know that she is now with our Lord, through your sad times. By the way, she was the best seamstress I ever met!
Mary Schmitt Piccirilli
Family
June 7, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one.
Nancy (Bobbie’s cousin)
June 4, 2021
Estelle, was an angel on earth. Her quiet demeanor touched so many lives. I know she touched my life.

Estelle was kind and passionate about her family and her faith . . .

My deepest sympathy Carmen, to you and your family. May it comfort you to know others care. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. . . During this difficult time, feel comfort that you Carmen, did everything humanly possible to let your mom know how much your mom was loved .
Bobbie
Friend
June 4, 2021
Dear Carman,
Your mom was an earth angel. Her kindness and caring during my mother's final years gave me courage and comfort. Estelle was a talented, master seamstress and the best of people. She crossed over but her spirit will be with us forever in heart and mind. May the blessing of loving memories comfort you in the days ahead. My deepest sympathies to you and your family. Love to Estelle.
Marie Fischer
Marie Fischer
Friend
June 3, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Carman and her family. Estelle was a lovely lady and she always brighten my day. My grandchildren really love her doll clothes
Barbara Passanise
Friend
June 3, 2021
Carman, my heart goes out to you and your family as you grieve your mother's passing and celebrate her life. May her spirit continue to inspire you all, and warm your hearts with her eternal love.

I'm traveling next week and am unable to personally offer my condolences. Please accept this virtual hug and warm wish in place of my presence.
Steve O'Rourke
Neighbor
June 3, 2021
Dear Carman, Your mother will always hold a special place in my heart, she was a wonderful woman! I am so sorry for your loss.
Kathie Belfield
kathie Belfield
Friend
June 2, 2021
Dear Carmen Carolyn and family. So sad to hear about your dear mother’s passing. What a sweet wonderful kind soul. None better. I lovingly always called her Grandma Diebold as did my girls because we never knew her given name and when I saw her I always forgot to ask. She didn’t seem to mind me calling her Grandma Diebold or if she did didn’t let on
Such a talented seamstress and nothing was ever too hard to fix or hem. She altered my mother of the bride dresses and several bridesmaids dresses for Kelly, Casey, and Katie. They were always perfect! One time when I came to pick up a dress she altered, we talked so long we decided to order lunch so we could continue to visit. Haha! She reminded me so much of my own mother. She loved to sew too.
Estelle was such a treasure and I’m so glad that I was able to know her in a little way thru scouts and St Monica activities, and whenever I’d run into you two shopping or dollar store. Always so friendly, happy, and truly a pleasure to be around. She sure loved you and was so proud of the girls and other grandkids. I will keep you and the girls and Ron in my prayers during these sad days. You were so privileged to have such a wonderful mother as you well know. May those heartfelt memories sustain you in your sorrow. Know she touched me in a special way and the world sure lost a lovely lady. Love to you Paula Kraft ❤
Paula Kraft
Friend
June 2, 2021
Dear Carman, Please accept my deepest condolences on the death of your mother.
I will always remember her with a smile in my heart. Every time I look at my wedding pictures I think of her. She made my beautiful dress. She was always so kind and gracious to everyone she met. There are so many memories I have of her I could never list them all. Love, Nancy
Nancy Shaw
Family
June 2, 2021
Peter and I wanted to let you know that your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Estelle was such a bright light and she will be missed by all who knew her! Our love to all of you!

Patti and Peter Muzik
Patricia Muzik
Neighbor
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results