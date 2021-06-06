Flanakin, Estelle D.
(nee Boeving), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tues., June 1, 2021. Dear wife of the late Herman E. Flanakin; dear mother and mother-in-law of Carman (Ron) Diebold and the late Daniel C. Flanakin; dear grandmother of Anna (Steve) White, Caroline (Nick) Scharenberg and Shannon Flanakin; dear great-grandmother of Cecilia Estelle and Mallory Rose White and Sophia Grace Scharenberg; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mon., June 7 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Monica Church, 12140 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Tues., June 8 at 9:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or donations to charity of your choice appreciated.
