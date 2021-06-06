Dear Carmen Carolyn and family. So sad to hear about your dear mother’s passing. What a sweet wonderful kind soul. None better. I lovingly always called her Grandma Diebold as did my girls because we never knew her given name and when I saw her I always forgot to ask. She didn’t seem to mind me calling her Grandma Diebold or if she did didn’t let on

Such a talented seamstress and nothing was ever too hard to fix or hem. She altered my mother of the bride dresses and several bridesmaids dresses for Kelly, Casey, and Katie. They were always perfect! One time when I came to pick up a dress she altered, we talked so long we decided to order lunch so we could continue to visit. Haha! She reminded me so much of my own mother. She loved to sew too.

Estelle was such a treasure and I’m so glad that I was able to know her in a little way thru scouts and St Monica activities, and whenever I’d run into you two shopping or dollar store. Always so friendly, happy, and truly a pleasure to be around. She sure loved you and was so proud of the girls and other grandkids. I will keep you and the girls and Ron in my prayers during these sad days. You were so privileged to have such a wonderful mother as you well know. May those heartfelt memories sustain you in your sorrow. Know she touched me in a special way and the world sure lost a lovely lady. Love to you Paula Kraft ❤

Paula Kraft Friend June 2, 2021