Koenig, Esther

November 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Hyman Koenig; dear mother and mother-in-law of Larry Koenig (Susan) and Sanford Koenig; dear grandmother of Jason Koenig and Adam Koenig; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Private graveside service. Memorial contributions preferred to the charity of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE