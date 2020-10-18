Turner, Esther Martha

died peacefully Monday, October 12, 2020 at 8:12 a.m. She was born September 16, 1932 to Emil and Martha Albrecht on a farm in Staunton, Illinois. Esther began grade school in a one-room schoolhouse on the family farm; she went on to graduate from the Washington University School of Nursing School in 1953 and then ran the Cardiac Cath Lab at St. Mary's and later, Deaconess Hospitals until her retirement.

Esther was a devoted wife to Lewis John Turner Jr; loving mother to Lewis John, Patricia (Jerry), Michael, and Holly; grandmother to Todd (Liza), Elaine (Adam), Eric, Noel, Merri, and Casey; great-grandmother to Lillian, Georgia, and Hazel. She is survived by her brother Emil and his wife, Maryann, and a sister-in-law Mary Ann. Preceding her in death were her husband, Lewis, her brothers, Robert and Richard, grandchildren, Doug and Christie, and daughter-in-law, Gina. She was much loved by her many nieces, nephews, co-workers, friends, and neighbors.

Services: Visitation, Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa 63109, Sat., Oct 24, 2020, 9-11 a.m. Celebration of Esther's Life to commence at 11 a.m. Interment Lakewood Cemetery in Affton, Missouri.