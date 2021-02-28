Menu
Esther Diaz Nassif
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Nassif, Esther Diaz

Born 3-20-27, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Morris J. Nassif; loving mother of Nancy (Bill) Wethington and the late Gregory (surviving Pat) Nassif; dear grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 4. Our loving sister-in-law, cousin and friend.

Services: Private services were held at Kutis Affton Chapel with private burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Mrs. Nassif was a member of IOTA and charter member of Spanish American Girls Society.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
My mom (Ethel Cella) always said that Estther was the classiest person she knew. RIP Esther we will think of you often
Mary Degenhardt
March 4, 2021
