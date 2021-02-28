Nassif, Esther Diaz

Born 3-20-27, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Morris J. Nassif; loving mother of Nancy (Bill) Wethington and the late Gregory (surviving Pat) Nassif; dear grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 4. Our loving sister-in-law, cousin and friend.

Services: Private services were held at Kutis Affton Chapel with private burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Mrs. Nassif was a member of IOTA and charter member of Spanish American Girls Society.