Ethan William Sandhu
ABOUT
Ladue Horton Watkins High School

Sandhu, Ethan William

Ethan William Sandhu of Olivette, MO was shot and killed at 2:50 p.m. on June 1, 2021. Ethan was unarmed, and his life was taken just eight days after graduating from Ladue Horton Watkins High School. In the Fall, he planned to attend Webster University on music and academic scholarships. His college essay was a beautifully-written description of his will to live and hope for his future, despite the significant struggles he'd experienced. Ethan had an empathetic spirit, and went out of his way to provide kindness to those who needed it. Now that he's gone, countless people will never receive that kindness.

Passionate about the environment and combating climate change, he co founded Students for a Greener Earth (SAGE) at his new high school. After facing discrimination in his own life, he advocated for justice so that others would not have to experience what he did. He was outspoken against voter suppression, and for workers' rights, women's rights and LGBTQ+ people. He was a friend to the friendless. More than anything, Ethan was hilarious, kind, beautiful, brilliant, and deeply loved.

Ethan loved music, nature, learning, cooking, and mycology. As a chef, he often formulated delectable, original pastries, desserts and entrees. Music brought Ethan joy, which he spread to others around him. He played bassoon in middle school and high school, and was to continue in college. He could quickly learn any instrument he picked up -- acoustic and electric guitars, the piano, the flute, even the banjo. Ethan was also an excellent cyclist, competing in a triathlon at age 14 and winning his age group.

Ethan loved his dog Peanut, who always brought a smile to his face and calmed him when he felt overwhelmed by anxious thoughts. When he woke up in the mornings or arrived home from work or school, Ethan made a point to first find Peanut to hug her and tell her how much he loved her. She would howl and let him know that she loved him back.

As the youngest among his three siblings and six cousins, he was adored by his family. Our hearts are overwhelmed with disbelief and profound sadness.

He is survived by his parents, Gopi and Mary Kay Sandhu; three older brothers, Dillon, Joel, and Micah; his partner Hannah Rose; paternal grandparents Balbir and Kulwant Sandhu; maternal grandparents Margie (James) Berry and Whitney (Tammy) Westgate; along with a loving extended family of cousins, aunts and uncles across the U.S., India and the world.

Services: At 10 a.m. on June 4, 2021, Ethan was laid to rest, wrapped in a linen shroud, in a bed of flowers, a green burial that reflected his respect for nature, at Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that any donations made in Ethan's honor focus on the epidemic of gun violence and other causes he cared about. Some options can be found through this link: https://linktr.ee/EthanSandhu.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.
MK, I think of you daily, just not comprehending at all how I could ever handle that happening to my daughter. Margie showed me pictures often of the family get-to-gethers, pointing out kids, and grand kids with that smile of love lighting up her face. I had met your boys several times over the years when Margie would bring Merlot and Chardonnay over. She was so proud of all of you. I helped her every year with her Gala stuff, and spent a lot of time showing her how to do things on her computer after they quit traveling. It made me feel like I knew all of you when she told me stories while we scanned all their photos. I would see a special sparkle in her eyes anytime Ethan was the subject. He grew into an amazing young man. You and I had many deep conversations out on the deck when closing up your mom's house. And I saw that same sparkle in your eyes when talking about Ethan, and Peanut stories. I hope someday we can sit and talk again. A horrid thing happened to your family and it no doubt changed every single one of you in different ways. I love you Mary Kay, sister of my heart.
Tangee Bijl
Friend
August 10, 2021
My heart pains for the loss of your son he used to make us smile. I remember a time he and his brothers sitting at the dining table of their grandparents house playing the guitar together both holding an end and playing it in harmony it was actually pretty need to watch how much they took the time to enjoy each other. My condolences to all of his family and I pray that you be given memories of happiness and his love for others and the world
Ethel and Austin
June 15, 2021
My sincerest condolences on the loss of your son. My children wore orange ribbons at their EHS graduation in his honor. May his memory be a blessing.
Dawn JonesGoldstein
School
June 14, 2021
We are so sorry for the senseless loss of this promising young life who cared so deeply for animals and the marginalized in our society. His memory will live on through the help he has provided to so many in his short life.
Friends at Open Door Animal Sanctuary
June 14, 2021
arnelda
June 14, 2021
Mary Kay and Gobi, I cannot imagine the amount of pain your family is living through right now. As a parent who has lost children, I prey daily for you all's comfort and care to take you through this journey you all face today. sincerely, Arnelda
Arnelda matalonis
Other
June 14, 2021
Dear Gopi and Mary Kay, My heart is filled with sadness for you and your family. Having loss a son, I know there are no words to express the sympathy to make the loss of your precious son any easier to bear.
Anna Gross
Other
June 14, 2021
I was the registrar at Ladue High School when Ethan joined the Ram family. He was such a delight to work with during his enrollment and his transition. I am so saddened to learn of his passing - an absolute tragic loss of this enlightened young man.
Betsy Primo
School
June 12, 2021
Clay,
June 12, 2021
Ethan sounds like the type of person I would have enjoyed conversating with. May he rest in eternal peace,
Lori Hollinger
Other
June 11, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy to this family. What a terrible end for a loving young man. May his memory bring you comfort.
Marie Williams
Other
June 9, 2021
