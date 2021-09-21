Robertson, Ethel Doris

Ethel D. Robertson

Ethel Doris Robertson, nee, Lewis 80, Des Peres, passed into heaven Tuesday August 17th, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 28th 1941, in Allenton MO, the daughter of John Dove Lewis and wife Myrtle, nee Brown. Mrs. Robertson was a graduate of Eureka High School class of 1959. She was baptized at the Allenton Baptist Church, Allenton Missouri. On April 22nd, 1959, she was united in marriage to Charles Thomas Robertson. Mrs. Robertson was in retail sales and retired after 22 years at Walmart Stores. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles T. Robertson, 7 brothers and 3 sisters. Mrs. Robertson was a loving and supportive mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend and is survived by one daughter, Susan A. Shen and husband Dr. Anthony Shen, Des Peres, two son's Charles R. Robertson and wife Beth Robertson, North Carolina, John M. Robertson of Union; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren, brother; Romey Joseph Lewis and wife Terii Lewis of Bakersfield, California; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

Services: Mrs. Robertson was cremated at St. Louis Crematorium and a memorial service will be held to celebrate and honor her life. We will gather at the St. Louis West KOA meeting room located at 18475 Old US Hwy 66 in Eureka MO on October 9th from 12:00pm-4:00pm.