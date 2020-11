Naes, Eugene A.

Eugene "Gene" Anthony Naes, 89, of Aurora, CO (formerly of St. Louis, MO), passed away in the presence of loved ones on November 7, 2020. Gene is survived by his spouse Marilyn Naes, 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. For full obituary, please visit www.ponderosavalleyfunerals.com