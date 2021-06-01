Glosier, Eugene J. 'Gene'

Passed away peacefully on Sunday May 30, 2021 at the age of 90. Survived by Tom (Cathy) Glosier, Tim (Pam ) Glosier, Ted (Sue) Glosier, and Joe (Sally) Glosier, long time companion Sue Hitt, brother Don (Joyce) Glosier, 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Angela and brother Jerry Glosier.

Gene was a lifelong St. Charles resident and businessman that loved to reminisce about the history of St Charles. He attended University of Missouri on a basketball scholarship. As a contractor, he was involved in much of the growth and construction of St Charles.

Over the years Gene was involved in several local charities. He enjoyed the Lake of the Ozarks, playing gin, golf and for years (62!) his morning coffee group. He was a 'larger than life' man that loved having his favorite Manhattan in his oversized mug.

Gene was well known by many and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed.

Final arrangements are private.