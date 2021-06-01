Menu
Eugene J. "Gene" Glosier

Glosier, Eugene J. 'Gene'

Passed away peacefully on Sunday May 30, 2021 at the age of 90. Survived by Tom (Cathy) Glosier, Tim (Pam ) Glosier, Ted (Sue) Glosier, and Joe (Sally) Glosier, long time companion Sue Hitt, brother Don (Joyce) Glosier, 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Angela and brother Jerry Glosier.

Gene was a lifelong St. Charles resident and businessman that loved to reminisce about the history of St Charles. He attended University of Missouri on a basketball scholarship. As a contractor, he was involved in much of the growth and construction of St Charles.

Over the years Gene was involved in several local charities. He enjoyed the Lake of the Ozarks, playing gin, golf and for years (62!) his morning coffee group. He was a 'larger than life' man that loved having his favorite Manhattan in his oversized mug.

Gene was well known by many and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed.

Final arrangements are private.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 1, 2021.
My condolences to Tom and the entire Glosier Family. You and your family are in our prayers.
Don Meyer
Work
July 1, 2021
Carl Rothermich and Nancy Kohl
June 21, 2021
Loved working with Gene years ago. He indeed was a good man. He never met a stranger for sure and was so easy and approachable to talk to. He adored each one of his sons and was so very proud of the Glosier boys! He loved being a heavy equipment operator and he has quite the resume and responsible for lots of growth in St Charles. He was not just my employer. He was my friend. I have delightful memories to reflect upon. Please accept my sincerest sympathies and condolences. I just found out today and I think it will be "Manhattan time" this evening in his honor.
Cathy Stahlman
Work
June 7, 2021
Please accept our warmest condolences. We are truly sorry for your loss. Praying for strength and comfort through this difficult time for the family.
Fred and Karen Zykan
Work
June 4, 2021
Gene was truly a giant of a man. I always felt like a little kid when I shook his big hand. Rest in Peace.
Frank Conard
Friend
June 3, 2021
Brad Goss and SmithAmundsen
June 3, 2021
Lisa Bax
June 3, 2021
Lisa Bax
June 3, 2021
May Gene rest in peace. We send our deepest sympathy to the entire Glosier Family for your loss.
Bax Engineering Company
June 3, 2021
What great memories and friend, how blessed I have been knowing gene and the whole wonderful family , GOD BLESS THE GLOSIER FAMILY
Jerry scheidegger
Friend
June 2, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Gene. He was indeed a gentle giant. Such a beautiful smile. He will be missed.
Steve and Kate Hollrah
Friend
June 1, 2021
My sympathy to the family. Gene brought back some childhood memories. He was in business with my cousins and neighbors the Schnarre's that I lived by and hung around with. Even played little league ball on the Schnarre & Glosier team. Prayers to the family!
Randy Horst
Other
June 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results