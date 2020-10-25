Buckley, Eugene K.

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Mon., Oct. 19, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Rosalie Kohl Buckley for 67 years; dear father of Ann E., Daniel J. (Helen), Thomas M. (Jo Ann), Stephen M. (Felicity), and Martin J. (Catherine) Buckley; dear son of the late E. Patrick and Berenice Kenyon Buckley; dear brother of William E. (the late Zoe) Buckley; dear grandfather of 20; and dear great-grandfather of 7.

Gene Buckley was a lawyer for 68 years.

Services: Visitation will be held Mon., Oct. 26 at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 3854 Flad Ave. 63110 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral Mass following the visitation will be private. The Buckley family thanks Pat and other personnel at BJC Hospice and caregivers at Cooperative Home Care for their loving and devoted care of our father. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred.

