We started out life many many years ago next door to Mr. Enchelmaier and his wonderful family on Maple Lane.

Mr. Enchelmaier's son Kurt became my Brother Mark and my very first friend on the planet. Together, we discovered and experienced many of the most important and fun adventures in life boys can have, and they are happily and eternally burned into our memory's and I can speak for my Brother too. Kurt's Father was this amazing man and one of those Fathers who knew how to do just about anything and everything. His skills and abilities to figure stuff out were legendary on the street, and if you needed any help or ideas about any issue or problem, he was THE MAN, and everyone knew it. It was particularly so with my own Father - who was partially responsible for reinforcing Mr. E's talents. I thought my Dad was amazing (and he really was) - and that he could do just about anything as well (not untrue). But Mr. Enchelmaier - well - he was in a class by himself (sorry Dad...). Mr. E was literally a walking how-to-do-it manual on most anything. And he had this calm confident and sure way about him that was really palpable. It was also a wonder to see some of that "Firm German Dad" thing come out of him when it was definitely called for - usually after Kurt and/or we did something stupid, which we were pretty good at then! Those were truly the good old days when your neighbor's parents had equal authority and reign over any kids in the neighborhood. That kept everyone in line and remains in my opinion one of the best ways for kids to grow up - and it was truly a beautiful thing. But back briefly to his workshop, the likes of which I've never seen again anywhere, to this day. I was totally awestruck every time Kurt and I would go down there. It seemed like magic and like being in a really great and unique hardware store. And a lot of his tools he got from his own Father, which added that much more cool mystique. It's funny, but one of the things I remember the most was this wooden cylinder that he made (of course) - and seemed to me then to be about 3 ft long and a foot in diameter. Ingenious Mr. E. saved those old Gerber baby food jars (and with 6 kids there were plenty!) and nailed the lids to this cylinder in beautiful straight lines 360 degrees around this thing. And he screwed the jars into these mounted lids - filled with various nuts and bolts and little useful odds and ends. He then suspended it from the ceiling so he could reach up and spin it to find whatever he saw that he wanted. From that moment - I decided Mr. Enchelmaier was an absolute confirmed genius. He could fashion or build or fabricate anything. And Kurt showed it all to me over our young years - like the proud son he is. And for good reason. Mr. and Mrs. Enchelmaier were the most grounded solid Parents anyone could ever have, and so therefore, the best neighbors anyone could ever have. They worked hard and sacrificed much raising Kurt and his 5 wonderful Sisters, who are lucky beyond words to have had him for a Father. Mr. and Mrs. E were my first and really the best and most important adult role models that I saw all the time in the critical early years. Even though its been more years than I care to think about now, and I have lived out of state for most of my life to date, I will always feel like their neighbor, and be grateful for that first outside example of a truely good Christian Family. I am and will remain grateful for his life and love and the solid manly example he left for all to see. He was the quintessential GOOD and HOLY MAN. Thank you sir. Job well WELL done. Thank you forever Mr. Enchelmaier. Rest in God's eternal peace.

Sincerely,

Chris Switzer

