Tucker, Eugene A.

May 15, 1938 - June 22, 2021. Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Marie and Tim Clark.

Born in Laconia NH, went to high school in Bristol, and college at University of New Hampshire at Durham. Began his career with Monsanto back east, and was transferred to the Monsanto Headquarters in 1976.

Besides woodworking, Gene was an avid gardener and landscaper.

Services: Visitation will be Saturday, June 26 from 10-noon, at Bellerive Indoor Mausoleum Chapel, followed by with funeral at noon, and entombment at Bellerive Outside Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to the Habitat for Humanity. wwwvalhallafunerals.net