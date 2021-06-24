Menu
Eugene A. Tucker
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Valhalla Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
7600 St Charles Rock Road
Saint Louis, MO

Tucker, Eugene A.

May 15, 1938 - June 22, 2021. Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Marie and Tim Clark.

Born in Laconia NH, went to high school in Bristol, and college at University of New Hampshire at Durham. Began his career with Monsanto back east, and was transferred to the Monsanto Headquarters in 1976.

Besides woodworking, Gene was an avid gardener and landscaper.

Services: Visitation will be Saturday, June 26 from 10-noon, at Bellerive Indoor Mausoleum Chapel, followed by with funeral at noon, and entombment at Bellerive Outside Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to the Habitat for Humanity. wwwvalhallafunerals.net



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bellerive Garden Indoor Mausoleum Chapel
740 North Mason Road, Creve, MO
Jun
26
Service
12:00p.m.
Bellerive Garden Indoor Mausoleum Chapel
740 North Mason Road, Creve, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Valhalla Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were friends at UNH, where he graduated in Chem engineering in 1961 and I graduated in Chemistry. He was a smart, friendly, and popular man on campus, generous with his time in helping others. He experienced heart problems around 1978; I´m pleased to learn that he survived until this year.
Andy Belisle
September 6, 2021
