Schutt, Eugenia L. 'Jean'

(nee Marsden), born October 7, 1924, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021. Dear daughter of the late Richard and Elsie Marsden; dear wife of the late Nicholas J. Schutt; beloved mother of Christine Schutt; step-mother of the late Robert Schutt; dear AFTS of Kathy Marsden (Rosie Gottlieb); dear sister of the late Richard S. (Dorothy) Marsden; dear aunt of the late Stephen; mom to the Little Friends; dear cousin and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Humane Society of Missouri, Blues for Kids or Cardinals Care appreciated.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Sunday, September 26, 2 pm until 3 pm service.