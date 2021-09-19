Menu
Eugenia L. "Jean" Schutt
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Schutt, Eugenia L. 'Jean'

(nee Marsden), born October 7, 1924, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021. Dear daughter of the late Richard and Elsie Marsden; dear wife of the late Nicholas J. Schutt; beloved mother of Christine Schutt; step-mother of the late Robert Schutt; dear AFTS of Kathy Marsden (Rosie Gottlieb); dear sister of the late Richard S. (Dorothy) Marsden; dear aunt of the late Stephen; mom to the Little Friends; dear cousin and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Humane Society of Missouri, Blues for Kids or Cardinals Care appreciated.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Sunday, September 26, 2 pm until 3 pm service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Sep
26
Service
3:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
