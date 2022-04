Francis, Eunice A.

age 59, of Black Jack, MO passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side on March 10, 2021. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on May 7, 1961.

Services: A service will be held on March 19, 2021. See obituary link below. https://www.newcomerstlouis.com/Obituary/197030/Eunice-Francis/St%20Peters-MO