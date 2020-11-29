Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eveleth Hale LaRock

LaRock, Eveleth Hale

b. 12-17-1924, d. 11-21-2020. A resident of The Fountains of West County in Ellisville, She was born in Newport News VA to Maj. Gen. Willis H. Hale, USAF, and Frances E. Whiting. The family lived in DC, Panama and FL before WWII and she attended Fairfax Hall College in VA. She was married three times, each husband preceding her in death. In 1946 she married Lt. Col. Arthur L. Nelson, USAF, in San Francisco CA, and they had three children. In 1971, she married C. Arthur Lemley in Ballwin MO. In 1996, she married Lawrence LaRock in Flagstaff AZ. Eveleth was an avid golfer and belonged to Cherry Hills and St. Albans country clubs. She is survived by sister Barbara H. Heinemann of Sun City W. AZ, three children, Patricia A. Phillips of Sun City W. AZ, and David H. Nelson and Laura Nelson of Columbia MO, and grandchildren, great and gg-grandchildren.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.