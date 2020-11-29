LaRock, Eveleth Hale

b. 12-17-1924, d. 11-21-2020. A resident of The Fountains of West County in Ellisville, She was born in Newport News VA to Maj. Gen. Willis H. Hale, USAF, and Frances E. Whiting. The family lived in DC, Panama and FL before WWII and she attended Fairfax Hall College in VA. She was married three times, each husband preceding her in death. In 1946 she married Lt. Col. Arthur L. Nelson, USAF, in San Francisco CA, and they had three children. In 1971, she married C. Arthur Lemley in Ballwin MO. In 1996, she married Lawrence LaRock in Flagstaff AZ. Eveleth was an avid golfer and belonged to Cherry Hills and St. Albans country clubs. She is survived by sister Barbara H. Heinemann of Sun City W. AZ, three children, Patricia A. Phillips of Sun City W. AZ, and David H. Nelson and Laura Nelson of Columbia MO, and grandchildren, great and gg-grandchildren.