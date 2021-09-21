Epstein, Evelyn M.

(nee Clark) Monday, September 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Morris Epstein; dear mother of Marlene (Larry) Coleman and the late Sharon Claunch; dear grandmother of Tara (Brian) Evans, Alissa (Michael) Mattina and Chelsea Coleman; dear great-grandmother of 5. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, September 23, 11 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The American Cancer Society appreciation. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.