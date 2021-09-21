Menu
Evelyn M. Epstein
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Epstein, Evelyn M.

(nee Clark) Monday, September 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Morris Epstein; dear mother of Marlene (Larry) Coleman and the late Sharon Claunch; dear grandmother of Tara (Brian) Evans, Alissa (Michael) Mattina and Chelsea Coleman; dear great-grandmother of 5. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, September 23, 11 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The American Cancer Society appreciation. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
23
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
