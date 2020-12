Garcia, Evelyn Kay

(nee Lackey) age 74, died peacefully in her home with her beloved husband, Colin John Garcia, and son, Sean A. Garcia, by her side on Saturday, November 28th. Proud grandmother of Max and Zach ("Z"), and dear sister of Tom Lackey and Brenda Reed.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary