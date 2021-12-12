Menu
Evelyn M. Mareschal
FUNERAL HOME
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd.
Saint Ann, MO

Mareschal, Evelyn M.

(nee Aubuchon) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert L. Mareschal for 69 years; loving mother of Gary (Theresa) Mareschal, Karen (Don) Schleeper, Linda (Mark) Bailey and the late Ron Mareschal; dear grandmother of 8; great-grandmother of 11; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Tuesday, December 14, 9:30 a.m. from Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh (St. Ann) to Holy Spirit Church, 3130 Parkwood Lane (Maryland Heights) Mass 10:00 a.m. Mask are encouraged at church. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Masses preferred. Visitation Monday, December 12, 4-8 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home. www.colliersfuneralhome.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Church
3130 Parkwood Ln., MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wiegert Family
December 13, 2021
Kamm's & Davis'
December 12, 2021
Condolences at the passing of Evelyn.May she test in peace.
Bob Wawrzyniak
Acquaintance
December 12, 2021
Bob & Evelyn were a groomsman & bridesmaid in my parents' wedding in 1952 (Ollie & Irene Aubuchon) and they have been close friends ever since. Evelyn was a very sweet friend to my Mom and that is very much appreciated by her & us (her 3 daughters--Brenda, Diane & Donna). Evelyn was a wonderful person and will be truly missed by all her family & friends.
Brenda (Aubuchon) Wagner
Friend
December 10, 2021
