Mareschal, Evelyn M.

(nee Aubuchon) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert L. Mareschal for 69 years; loving mother of Gary (Theresa) Mareschal, Karen (Don) Schleeper, Linda (Mark) Bailey and the late Ron Mareschal; dear grandmother of 8; great-grandmother of 11; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Tuesday, December 14, 9:30 a.m. from Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh (St. Ann) to Holy Spirit Church, 3130 Parkwood Lane (Maryland Heights) Mass 10:00 a.m. Mask are encouraged at church. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Masses preferred. Visitation Monday, December 12, 4-8 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home. www.colliersfuneralhome.com