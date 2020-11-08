Williams, Evelyn Niedringhaus

Passed away peacefully on her 93rd birthday on October 25, 2020. Evie lived an extraordinary life. She was born in St. Louis on October 25, 1927. Raised in Alton, Illinois and St. Louis, Evie was a lover of the outdoors, gardening, art, birds, and her dogs. She always appreciated the natural beauty of East Hampton, Albany, GA, and St. Louis where she spent time surrounded by family and friends. Most of all she was the guiding light for her husband, Eugene F. Williams, Jr. (deceased) and children, Rebecca deKertanguy (Loic), Eugene Williams, III (Jacqueline), John Williams (Lacey), Evelyn McNiff (John) and Edward Williams (Lisa), 15 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren. Eugene F. Williams, Jr. died in 2013.

In 1942 while taking a train to The Masters School, she met Gene, the love of her life. They married in June 1947 and began their lives together in St. Louis. For a short time, they lived in Guthrie, TX where Gene's family ran the Pitchfork Land and Cattle Company. Guthrie was a bit too rural for Evie, and they moved back to St. Louis where they raised their family. Evie was always the optimist, and had a wonderful sense of humor and knowing way that inspired everyone around her.

She will be deeply missed by her friends and family.

A private, family service will be held on November 10th at Annunziata Catholic Church in Ladue. For online condolences please visit legacy.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Evie's memory to Today and Tomorrow Educational Foundation or to Mathews Dickey Boys and Girls Club.

