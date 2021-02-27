Menu
Commemorating ten year anniversary of the death of Everette Leland Boughan, called Lee by all. Born Sept. 5, 1945 to Everette Z. Boughan and Harriette Featherstone Boughan. Passed away Feb. 27, 2011. Beloved father of Bryan A. Boughan of Festus, MO. Grandfather to Alexa M. Boughan of Linn, MO, Tristan L. Boughan, Brenden C. Boughan and Savannah L. Runyon of Farmington, MO. Dear daughter-in-law Barbie Mayberry (Michel Griffin) of Farmington, MO. brother John Boughan. A Navy veteran, Lee will be missed by many lifelong friends. He loved sports, music and fishing. Funny, outgoing, a real wit. Interred Jefferson Barracks


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2021.
