Adams, Faith K.

(nee Springer), passed away on October 6, 2020, at the age of 88, surrounded by her family.

Faith is preceded in death by her beloved husband Howard Adams. Through the day of her passing, she remained a devoted and loving mother to Wayne (Sue) Adams and Sharon (Dave) Russell; adoring grandmother to Kristen (John) Garner, Brian Russell, Katie (Tony) Moore and David Adams; cherished great-grandmother to Jackson, Benjamin and Olivia. She was also a beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to the many people she touched during her life.

Throughout her life she was committed to being a devoted servant of God, a teacher in the Riverview Garden School District and she touched many lives through her vibrant and giving spirit. But most of all, her greatest love was family, children and grandchildren. Nothing was more important to her than spending time with them.

Faith was a devoted member of St. Peters United Church of Christ her entire life. Raising her family there, serving there and enjoying many lifelong friendships.

Faith gifted her body to Washington University School of Medicine.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances be made in her memory to the American Heart Association or Operation Food Search. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the amazing staff who cared for Mom at Friendship Village.

Kutis Affton service.