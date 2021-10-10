Menu
Fannie Rose Brown
Chapel Hill Mortuary & Memorial Gardens - Cedar Hill
6300 Highway 30
Cedar Hill, MO

Brown, Fannie Rose (Campanella)

of Affton, Missouri, was born September 19, 1925 in Willisville, Illinois to Gus and Provenzia (nee Dolce) Campanella and entered into rest Monday, October 4, 2021 in Fenton, Missouri at the age of 96 years, 0 months and 15 days.

She is preceded in death by, her husband Russell, her daughter Barbara Miller, her parents, & four brothers

She is survived by, Two (2) Children, Bill (Adele) Brown & Chris (Gina) Brown; Five (5) Grandchildren, Becky, Paul, Robin, Jennifer, & Emily; Three (3) Great-Grandchildren, Alexandra, Allison, & William; One (1) Sister, Angie

Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at https://www.stlcremate.com/.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
