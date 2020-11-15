Thavorides, Fay

(nee Margos) at the age of 98 on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Anthony N. Thavorides; loving sister of the late George and Leo Margos; loving sister-in-law of Anne Thavorides and Olga Gakes; dear aunt of Christine, Marybeth (John), Tom (Vicki), Barbara, Nick, Elizabeth, Marian and Christine (Jim); loving great-aunt of Drew, Stacie, Andrea, Alyssa, Alexis, Sam, Kevin, Nicholas, Alison, Rachel, Nicholas and Katerina; dear godmother of Valerie, Patricia, Deno, Dana and Nick.

Mrs. Thavorides was an active member of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

Services: a Funeral service will be conducted at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Blvd., St. Louis on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Family Life Center. The family will receive friends at the church, on Tuesday morning, prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be submitted by visiting www.luptonchapel.com

A SERVICE

OF

LUPTON CHAPEL