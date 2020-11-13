Menu
Faye Ellen Gillis

Gillis, Faye Ellen

Baptized Into The Hope of Christ's Resurrection at the age of 86, Fri., Nov. 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Mitchell Gillis, dear mother of Tim Burress (Kinue), Jenny Burress Kuehnle (Gene), step-mother of Will Gillis, Kevin Gillis (Rhonda), Mary Tippen (Mitchell), and Brian Gillis, dear daughter of the late Lewis and the late Mildred (nee Geselbracht) Bodin, dear grandmother of Brittany Gillis, Theresa Kuehnle, David Gillis (Abby), John Gillis (Samantha), Paul Gillis, Andrew Gillis, Molly Tippen, Emma Tippen, and Max Gillis, dear great-grandmother of Ryaan Gillis, Trey Brown, Jude Gillis-Byrd, dear sister of Mary Lee Miller (Tom), and the late Sally Seitz (Donald), dear aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Memorial service will be held Sat., Nov. 14 on Zoom at 6 p.m. CST. For the link to the service, email Samuel United Church of Christ at [email protected] A celebration of her life will occur at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Good Shepherd School for Special Children (goodss.org) or CHAMP Assistance Dogs (champdogs.org) appreciated.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2020.
