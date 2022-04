Black, Fern A.

(nee Miller) Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Marvin E. Black. Loving mother of Brian K. (Terri), Jeffery M. and the late Steven E. Black; adoring grandmother of Conner Black; our dearest aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, October 8, from 10 a.m. until funeral service time at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.