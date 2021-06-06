Rosenberg, Fern Klamen

May 31, 2021, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Hyman P. Rosenberg. Wonderful mother of Marsha (Ernie) Demba, the late Philip (Jacqui) Rosenberg, and Diane (Toby) Gerber. Grandmother

"Momo" of seven, including Liessa (Mark) Alperin, and Dan (Beth) Demba. Great-grandmother to six, including Ellye, Micah, and Maddie. Sister of the late Harold (late Helen) Klamen and the late Marvin (Mimi) Klamen. Sister-in-law to the late Paul, late Maury, and Jean. Fern adored her family. Cherished daughter of the late Leah and Charles Klamen.

Fern was a wonderful wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, playing Maj and spending time with her family. Fern had many wonderful years working at Monsanto. She relished her time with her McDonalds and Savers fan clubs and was always greeted with a smile. Fern and Hy had a wonderful marriage of 63 years and loved spending winters together in Laguna Woods, where they went to restaurants and soaked in the California sun. Much gratitude to Dena, Ramona, and Maggie for enriching her life and becoming a part of her fan club and family. May her memory be for a blessing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, Congregation Shaare Emeth, or to the charity of your choice.

