Fern Klamen Rosenberg
FUNERAL HOME
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel - Saint Louis
5216 Delmar Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Rosenberg, Fern Klamen

May 31, 2021, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Hyman P. Rosenberg. Wonderful mother of Marsha (Ernie) Demba, the late Philip (Jacqui) Rosenberg, and Diane (Toby) Gerber. Grandmother

"Momo" of seven, including Liessa (Mark) Alperin, and Dan (Beth) Demba. Great-grandmother to six, including Ellye, Micah, and Maddie. Sister of the late Harold (late Helen) Klamen and the late Marvin (Mimi) Klamen. Sister-in-law to the late Paul, late Maury, and Jean. Fern adored her family. Cherished daughter of the late Leah and Charles Klamen.

Fern was a wonderful wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, playing Maj and spending time with her family. Fern had many wonderful years working at Monsanto. She relished her time with her McDonalds and Savers fan clubs and was always greeted with a smile. Fern and Hy had a wonderful marriage of 63 years and loved spending winters together in Laguna Woods, where they went to restaurants and soaked in the California sun. Much gratitude to Dena, Ramona, and Maggie for enriching her life and becoming a part of her fan club and family. May her memory be for a blessing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, Congregation Shaare Emeth, or to the charity of your choice.

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel - Saint Louis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Forever in my heart, love you
Dena Rostum
June 6, 2021
I remember Fern very well from our years at Monsanto. She was a very lovely, pleasant and sweet woman. My sincere condolences to her family.
Mae Skubiz
June 6, 2021
