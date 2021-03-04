Please be advised

of the death of

Bro. Ferris "Bill" William Heller, Jr.

Lifetime Memer - 2/24/2021

Visitation March 6, 2021, noon to 1 p.m. Cole Family Funeral Home

220 E. Reynolds St., Ironton, MO 63650 with Celebration of Life March 6 at 1 p.m.

We are sad to report that Lifetime member Ferris W. Heller, Jr., #774116, passed away on February 24, 2021. Ferris was a member of Local 396 for 54 years and the father of JIW Ferris Heller III, #1177318, JIW Tim Heller, #1215728 (Local 597) and grandfather to JIW Derek Heller #1441695.

Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Iron Workers Local # 396

Robert A. Hunt, Business Manager Michael T. Heibeck, President