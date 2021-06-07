Hurley, Fleury E.

On Saturday, June 5, 2021, Fleury E. Hurley, loving wife of J. Thomas Hurley for 62 years before his passing in August 2020, and mother of seven, passed away peacefully at the age of 84 at her home in Frontenac. Fleury was born on August 4, 1936, in Lake Forest, Illinois, to Byron and Fleury Elting. Early in her life, Fleury's mother divorced and remarried Dr. Richard Rice, who along with her mother, played a significant role in raising her, and to whom she was very close. Fleury graduated from the University of San Diego in 1957, where she was president of the Drama Club and Editor in Chief of the women's literary magazine, Unum.

In 1957, while Fleury was studying to enter the order of the Sacred Heart, her best friend persuaded her to go on a blind date with Tom Hurley. After receiving permission from the Mother Superior, the rest is history. The two married in 1958, and proceeded to have seven children: Tom, Susie, Paddy, Brian, Ken, Amy and Sara. In addtion to her children, Fleury leaves behind nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Fleury was a strong, loving and dedicated mother who raised her close-knit family in Frontenac, Missouri. She was also a deeply devout Catholic who attended Mass every morning at 6:45 a.m. so long as she was physically able, and was heavily involved in the St. Peters Parish community in Kirkwood. She was a lover of classic literature, a passionate fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, and a frequent flyer on the Hallmark channel.

Fleury battled COPD for years prior to her death, and was on hospice at home for nearly two years before her passing. Before she passed, she told her children she was eager to join Jesus and husband Tom in Heaven, and thankfully her prayers were answered Saturday morning. The children wish to express their deepest gratitude to Zainab, Lisa, Belinda and the other caregivers who gave mom such wonderful care in her final years.

Services: A funeral Mass will be held at St. Peters Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Dr. in Kirkwood, Missouri, at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 10th, preceded by a visitation in the church vestibule at 10:00 a.m. The Mass will also be livestreamed on stpeterkirkwood.org and on St. Peter's Facebook page. Private burial to follow. The family requests that donations be made in lieu of flowers to the Padre Pio Foundation of America, at padrepio.com.