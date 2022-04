Beckwar, Florence

passed away on Thurs. March 11, 2021. Visitation will be held on March 22, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Kriegshauser West Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial, March 23, 2021 at 10 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Clayton, MO. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated in Florence's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or charity of choice. Condolences may be offered at www.kriegshausermortuary.com