Florence M. Campbell
FUNERAL HOME
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
620 Jefferson St
Saint Charles, MO

Campbell, Florence M.

(nee Gliedt), of Saint Charles, MO, Resurrected in Christ Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the age of 90. Loving mother of Steve (Marty) Campbell and Ann (Dan) Clegg; dear grandmother of Thomas and McKenzie Campbell, John and Jacinta Clegg. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard M. Campbell and her parents, George and Loretta Gliedt.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, December 20, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church St. Charles, 221 First Capitol Drive. Funeral Mass to follow. Visit Baue.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Peter Catholic Church St. Charles
221 First Capitol Drive, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy to Ann and her family members. Through Ann's friendship with my daughter Laura I knew Florence as the wise mother of a teenager who lived her faith setting with her husband examples to follow on a daily basis. She was always there to make a function work at St. Lawrence with a warm smile.
Emily Warzycki
Other
December 19, 2021
was a fun person to be around
anthony dower
December 15, 2021
