Campbell, Florence M.

(nee Gliedt), of Saint Charles, MO, Resurrected in Christ Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the age of 90. Loving mother of Steve (Marty) Campbell and Ann (Dan) Clegg; dear grandmother of Thomas and McKenzie Campbell, John and Jacinta Clegg. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard M. Campbell and her parents, George and Loretta Gliedt.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, December 20, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church St. Charles, 221 First Capitol Drive. Funeral Mass to follow. Visit Baue.com.