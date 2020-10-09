Ernst, Florence Fredericka "Ricka"

(nee Schmidt) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on October 8, 2020. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ricka was born on April 15, 1930 to the late Emil and Maude Schmidt in Granite City, Illinois.

Ricka earned her nursing diploma from the Deaconess College of Nursing. While caring for patients at Deaconess, Ricka met Glen Ernst, a medical intern, who became the love of her life. Ricka and Glen were married on September 8, 1951.

In 1953, Ricka joined Glen on the island of Okinawa during his service in the Air Force. When they returned to the United States, Ricka and Glen began their family. Ricka was a devoted wife and mother. She was a Girl Scout leader and school volunteer. Ricka had many friends and spent countless hours participating in Bible study, playing bridge, racquetball, golf, and pinochle. She also enjoyed bowling, fishing, canoeing, cooking, entertaining, and traveling with her family. Ricka was a loving woman who inspired others with her kindness and gentle nature.

Ricka is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Joseph Glen Ernst, her brother (Dave), and her granddaughter (Becky Kudlinski). She is survived by her children Greg (Hollie), Karen (William) Mertz, Barb (Jeff) Potts, and Larry (Barb); Bill Ernst, Chris (Sara) Ernst, Glen (Tasha) Potts, Margaret Potts, Katherine (Johnny) Peters, Katie Ernst, and Henry Ernst; as well as two great-grandchildren, Vera and Judah Potts.

Ricka brought joy to the lives of all who knew her. She was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.

Services: Funeral Mass Monday October 12, 10 a.m. at St. Clement of Rome. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to Mount Grace Convent of the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters or Doctors Without Borders. Visitation Sunday 3-7 p.m. at Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com