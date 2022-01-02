Sweeney, Florence

Florence was born June 18, 1929 in Farrar, MO to Claus and Frieda (nee Koenig) Steffens and passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at the age of 92. She will join her siblings Leonora Winters, Wilbert, Herbert and Omar Steffens and she will leave behind siblings Ellen Lewis, Gloria Mueller, Donald Steffens, Georgia Koehler and Allyn Steffens along with many nieces and nephews. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter Sweeney. Dearest mother of Patricia (Oliver Jr.) Rosener and Mark (Teresa) Sweeney. Dear grandmother of Bryan (Linda) Rosener, Kevin (Stacy) Rosener, Angie Cable, Amanda (Jason) Shetley, Michael (Irene Wan) Sweeney and Andrew (Jennifer) Sweeney. Dear great-grandmother of Andrew, Jordan, Haylee, Hayden and Payton.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, January 5 at 10 aa.m. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery. The family request, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 765 Lemay Ferry Rd. (St. Louis, MO 63125) or charity of their choice. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.