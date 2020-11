Wesselmann S.S.N.D., Sister Florence

Baptized into the Hope of Christ' Resurrection on Friday November 20, 2020. Beloved sister of Sister Miriam Wesselmann SSND, Pat Kadding of Freeurg, IL. And Richard B. Wesselmann of Moraga, CA. Our dear relative, friend, classmate, Sister in Religious Community and SSND Associates.

Services: Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. KUTIS CITY SERVICE.